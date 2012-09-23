Texas Forest Country Shootout creates opportunities for youth hunters

This weekend sportsmen from across the region came to Angelina County to participate in the first Texas Forest Country Shootout.

The game warden association hosted the fundraiser as a way to promote youth hunting and fishing.

"As a game warden you come in contact with a lot of kids and as a game warden you outreach to a lot of kids," said Brandon Mosely,District Representative.

Kids shot right alongside adults during the 3-D archery course.

District representative Brandon Mosely says the money to association raises goes directly to the kids they mentor.

"We do youth hunts and youth fishing trips and its just a chance for us as game wardens to get with these youngsters and show them a good time," said Mosely.

"They'll offer money and what we do is pay for the fish to be stocked, we may offer some funds to purchase hunter orange or maybe some deer corn," said Timothy Walker, Game Warden, Angelina Co.

The event also offered the opportunity for game wardens to explain to young shooters the rulers and the importance of following the right policies.

"They're going to be the ones who care and are concerned about the future of our wildlife," said Timothy Walker, Game Warden, Angelina Co.

Association officials say that sportsmen numbers are down and the time that they invest with kids today may influence them as they get older.

"The youth is our future and we got to get the youth involved. If they're not involved as a youth the odds are they are probably less likely to be involved as an adult," said Walker.

