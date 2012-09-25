Woman taken to Lufkin hospital after small fire in house

Lufkin EMS took a woman to the hospital after police officers found her in ahouse not fully conscious with a small fire burning on the floor, according toa Lufkin Fire spokesman.

Asst. Fire Marshal Steve McCool said officers responded to a residence inthe 900 block of Cottonbelt Street after someone called 911 from there twiceand hung up. Nobody answered the door so officers forced themselves in andfound a woman not completely conscious and a small fire on the floor.

Officers quickly put out the fire, which McCool said looks to have beenstarted with newspaper.

McCool said the reasons why the woman was not fully conscious is not known,but she did not suffer from smoke inhalation or burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, McCool said.

