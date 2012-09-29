Trinity man killed during alleged argument with roommate

Friday night a Trinity man was found dead on arrival in his home in the Port Adventure subdivision on Lake Livingston.

Paul Kirkland, 63 was found dead after his roommate admitted to Trinity County deputies he might have killed him.

"A subject later identified as Floyd Leonard said he needed an officer there, that a shot had been fired and he thinks he might have killed someone," said Ralph Montemayor, Sheriff, Trinity County.

According to Trinity County Chief Deputy Billy Patton, the victim's roommate Floyd Leonard says they had been arguing, and when the victim got too physical he had to defend himself.

Sheriff Montemayor says when he and deputies arrived Leonard didn't resist and surrendered peacefully.

"The subject was on the porch and waited until we got there and we had him walk out there to us and we took control of it," said Montemayor.

Montemayor says the victim and the suspect were friends who had apparently been living together for months.

But in the heat of the moment, during an alleged argument when Kirkland turned his back, Leonard took his shot.

"The victim was there in the house and had been shot and was dead on arrival," said Montemayor

Leonard has been arrested for murder and the Trinity County Sheriff's Office is working with Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.