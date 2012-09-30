Nacogdoches man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother during a fight

Nacogdoches Police officers arrested a 31-year-old man afterhe stabbed his brother during a fight.

According to the report, Justin Humphrey stabbed his brotherin the leg and arm several times.

Sgt Mark Hurst says, Humphrey claims his brother was chokinghim to death. Humphrey grabbed a knife and threatened to use it. Humphrey toldofficers his brother continues to choke him so he stabbed him.

The victim was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital.

Humphrey was arrested for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.