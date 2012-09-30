Hundreds participate in Lufkin’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

Not even the rain could stop the Lufkin community from walking towards a cure this weekend, in support of Alzheimer's research.

The annual walk event is the Alzheimer's Association's biggest fundraiser and helps to raise awareness throughout the community.

"This disease has no cure, or treatment right now, so a lot of our emphasis is geared toward research, development and helping caregivers," said Wayne Philpott, Volunteer.

Alzheimer's is the nation's 6th leading cause of death and over 200 people came out to walk a little over three miles and fight back against the disease.

Volunteer Wayne Philpott has worked with the association for over a year, and saw firsthand the effects of the disease when his mother was diagnosed.

"She really didn't comprehend anymore, in the months towards the end of her life she went from going to a table and eating with the ladies to passing away on March 15th," said Philpott.

One of the key goals of the association is supporting family members and care givers. Coordinator Mandy Humes says both of her grandmothers suffered from the disease but having a support system intact can help lift a family's spirit.

"Their day doesn't end, they might still be working and they come home and care for this person with this disease and its stressful not only for the person with the disease but also for the caregiver," said Humes.

Officials say one in seven people will be diagnosed with Alzheimer's by age 65 and one and three by age 85.While there are medicines and treatments available to help moderate the disease, an active mind can go a long way in prevention.

"Keeping your mind active is one of the things about Alzheimer's, its not the disease that's increasing, people are living longer," said Phillpott.

It's estimated the 5.4 million American are living with Alzheimer's. The Lufkin community was able to do their part and raise 32 thousand dollars that will go towards research and care giver support.

