Lufkin man killed in vehicle collision with tree

A Lufkin man was killed in a vehicle collision with a treeSaturday night.

According to the DPS report, Ronald Read was driving a 2001Ford truck eastbound on Rivercrest Road when he left the roadway and struck atree.

According to the report, Read wasn't injured, passengerRickey Torbert, 52, of Lufkin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Rodney Tucker.

