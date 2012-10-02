Assault trial for Angelina Co. Jail brawl gets postponed

Because three witnesses didn't show up to testify Tuesday, the aggravated assault portion of Demetrick Erwin's trial will be moved to a later date. Erwin, who is an Angelina County Jail inmate, is accused of assaulting and almost blinding a fellow inmate in April 2012.

However, an Angelina County jury did find Erwin guilty of a forgery charge Tuesday. Judge Barry Bryan of the 217th District Court sentenced him to 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Erwin is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and forgery.

Erwin, 42, was already in jail on forgery charges when the alleged assault occurred in the Angelina County Jail's kitchen. Jail officials said that Erwin hit Charles Evans, another inmate trustee, in the face. Until then, both men had been trusted to do work both inside and outside the jail.

Evans' mother said her son could permanently lose his vision as a result of the assault. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Erwin was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Jan. 25, 2012, and Evans, 42 entered the jail's inmate population on March 2, 2012 in connection to a probation violation.

