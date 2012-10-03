Garrison man arrested for accident; son says it won't help family's grief

The swing in front of the Perez family's home sits idle a month after a log truck accident killed Diboll father Catarino Perez.

"It's pretty hard for us we got to basically pick up the pieces and go from there," Stephen Perez, the victim's son, said.

Stephen Perez described his father as a positive, upbeat man and said, despite the unexpected loss, he and his siblings are trying to keep that same spirit.

"What happens, happens and I'm very disappointed and very angry but we got to focus on what we have now," Stephen Perez said.

After being indicted by a Nacogdoches County grand jury on Tuesday, Jerome Charez Bryant, 38, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state-jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, Bryant was driving a Mack log truck on FM 2782. When Bryant pulled into the southbound lane of Highway 59 and cut right in front of Catarino Perez's car, the Diboll man was killed instantly.

"We all bear responsibility to drive safely, be aware of our surroundings," Trooper David Hendry, a spokesman for the DPS. "It's important that we take the time and due caution to not enter roadways until it is safe to do so."

The family says they have nothing to gain from the indictment; their only hope is that justice is served.

"When they give us the information we'll go from there and basically see what happens, but it's not going to help our grief," Stephen Perez said.

Throughout this tragedy, the Perez family has remained strong, uniting as one to fill the void of a loving father.

"He always told us to keep your head up, keep going, and he told us with everything in life there is always a will and there is always a way," Stephen Perez said.

