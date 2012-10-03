U.S. Air Force major speaks to Central ISD AVID students

A U.S. Air Force major spoke with Central Junior High AVID classes Wednesday about the importance of putting one's best effort into getting a quality education in grades K-12 and beyond.

Lance Vann, a 1992 graduate of Central High School, spoke of how his education allowed him to move on from a small, rural school district like Central ISD and see the world after he attended Angelina College and then transferred to Texas A&M University. The major, who is stationed in Incerlik, Turkey, described his job as a sort of FedEx for weapons.

AVID stands for Advance Via Individual Determination. Kevin Plotts, a U.S. history teacher at Central Junior High said the program is all about getting students to think ahead to the future.

AVID is geared toward getting students thinking about college," Plotts said. "We're a junior high campus, but we're trying to get these kids thinking about the future."

Currently, AVID classes are offered for all three grade levels at Central Junior High, along with several grade levels at Central High School. Plotts said the program teaches organizational and note-taking skills and provides tutoring in students' problem areas.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.