Nacogdoches man arrested after foot chase with an officer

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday night after a foot chase with a police officer.

According to the police report an officer attempted to stop Terrence Barnes, 27, for speeding. Barnes didn't stop and continued for several blocks. According to the report, the vehicle crashed on the 1300 Block of Powers Street, Barnes got out and ran from officers. After a short foot pursuit Barnes was detained.

According to the report, Barnes showed signs of intoxication and a blood search warrant was ordered.

Barnes was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

