Cyclists participate in 20th Annual Pineywoods Purgatory

Cyclists from across the Lone Star State spent their Saturday morning navigating the Pineywoods in the Pineywoods Purgatory.

The Lufkin Host Lions Club organized the four course bike ride. It has been a staple in Angelina County for 20 years. The ride benefits the Stubblefield Learning Center.

"It brings so many people into Angelina County from out of town , we've got people from Dallas, Austin and Houston," said Ben Moore, Co-Chair.

The mission of the learning center is to prepare at risk students for life after graduation.

600 riders came out to support the cause, cyclists could ride anywhere from 25, 52, 72 or 102 miles.

"The 100 mile route goes all the way up through Cherokee County, Atoy and back down through Douglass, Alazan and across," said Moore.

"It was actually a pretty good route, it wasn't too tough, they had good support on it, the people were nice it was of fun," said Ken Johnson, cyclist.

Cyclist Ken Johnson says his ride took him about four hours, despite an bike accident earlier this week he was determined to finish this weekend.

"I went down, went unconscious they hauled me in, after they patched me up, here I am, I did 50 miles," said Johnson.

Johnson has been riding for just a year and says roads were filled will cyclists of every skill level.

"You've got all levels of people, your more professional teams ride the long rides, they'll do 100 and then you've got the less ones they'll take the shorter routes," said Johnson.

From the amateurs to the pros, they all did their part, riding through Texas Forest County to make a difference for students in the Pineywoods.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.