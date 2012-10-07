Nacogdoches man arrested after allegedly trying to stab girlfriend with a screwdriver

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Saturdaynight after allegedly trying to stab his girlfriend with a screwdriver.

According to the Nacogdoches PoliceReport, Rosendo Cruz, 37 threatened his girlfriend by telling her he was goingto burn her house down with her and her children inside.

According to the report, Cruz chasedhis girlfriend with a screwdriver and attempted to stab her.

Cruz was arrested on charges of aggravatedassault and terroristic threat.

