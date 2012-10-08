Burglar strikes Lufkin homes again over weekend

Burglaries in Lufkin continues to give investigators and homeowners fits as four more homes within close proximity of each other on Oleta Street were broken into Saturday night.

Lufkin Police spokesman Det. JB Smith said police do not assume this burglar is the same as one who has raided several other homes around Lufkin by kicking in the back door, but it is a possibility.

"We didn't get anything taken," Ernest Rogers, whose house was among the four that were burglarized, "They did break into our house - they broke our French doors in."



According to the police report, the first burglary on Oleta Street was in the 900 block, when a bicycle was stolen from an open garage around 9:02 p.m. Saturday.

The second occurred in the 800 block at 9:27 p.m. Phone lines were cut and the burglar got in through by forcing himself into the back door. Nothing has yet been reported stolen.

"Sometimes it takes a resident a while to figure out what was taken," Smith said. "In these burglaries, noting you normally see, like TVs or computers or other electronics, are being taken."

The third occurred in the 800 block and was reported at 9:51 p.m., when an officer discovered it was burglarized while investigating the neighbor's burglary. A gold necklace and jewelry box are listed as stolen.

Rogers said that even though the burglar/burglars that broke into his house went through all their dresser drawers, his closet, his daughter's room, and his daughter's closet, nothing was taken. However, he said his neighbors weren't so lucky.

"They broke in and stole all their jewelry," Rogers said. "She's upset because certain things her grandmother gave to her and cannot be replaced and you know it really hurts."



The fourth was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 800 block. No property is listed as stolen.

Smith said it is important that residents avoid being burglarized by making their homes a harder target. Along those lines, he said it is a good idea to have proper locks and alarm systems and for people to keep their homes well lit.



"They're more likely to skip a residence which is well lit and locked well than one which has a faulty door or something like that," he said.



"Also, if something seems out of place at your neighbor's house, call PD," Smith said. "We've had instances where an alarm goes off, but everybody assumed the company would call us, but they didn't."

Now Rogers and his neighbors are moving towards securing their homes to avoid any more unwanted visitors.



