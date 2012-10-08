ETX athletes participate in Austin Tough Mudder

East Texas athletes got downand dirty this weekend at a Tough Mudder event in Austin,Texas.

The Tough Mudder is a 10to 12 mile obstacle course designed by British Special Forces to test allaround strength, stamina, and metal grit.

15 members of Loudhouse Crossfitjoined over 4,000 other competitors in a day of mud crawls, shock obstacles,climbing walls and more.

The course took theirentire team five hours to finish.

"I thought thehardest thing was probably either going under the water, the ice water orclimbing the walls. I had a blast I want to do it again and I want to do itfaster, said Kevin McGee, Tough Mudder participant.

The Tough Mudder event hasraised over three million dollars for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.