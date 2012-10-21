18-year-old killed in Sunday morning car crash

A Diboll man is dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to the report, Aristeo Barrajas, 18 was driving northbound on US 59 just south of Diboll when his vehicle went off the road to the right, overturned and hit a tree.

DPS was notified just around 4:00 a.m., Barrajas was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:44 a.m.



Troopers say Barrajas was not wearing a seat belt.



The next of kin has been notified.

