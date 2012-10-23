La. man banned from TX Walmarts after Lufkin electronics theft

A 22-year-old Louisiana man accused of working with another man to steal $4,292 worth of electronics from the Lufkin Walmart accepted a plea bargain Tuesday that included four years of probation and him being banned from all Texas Walmarts.

Kendrick Triggs, of Shreveport, La. was charged with state-jail felony theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge in the 159th Judicial District Court, and the conditions of his probation also included full restitution of the cash value of the electronics and a $500 fine.

According to an arrest affidavit, Triggs worked with another man on June 28, 2011 to steal three Zoom Wi-fis and five RIM Playbooks valued at $4,292.

Surveillance video recorded at 12:36 a.m. showed two suspects enter the parking lot in a black car and walk into the electronics section. At 1:13 a.m., the thinner of the two suspects broke into a locked case and took the items. He then concealed them in a container inside of a shopping cart. At 1:16 a.m., he was shown taking them to the garden section of the store.

According to the affidavit, the video shows the thinner suspect conceal the items near the north fence of the garden section. At 1:23 a.m., the suspects are shown driving up to the garden section of the store and stopping. The suspects then raised the hood and the trunk of the car to make it appear the vehicle and broken down. The thinner suspect is then seen walking over to the garden center fence and returning with the stolen items and putting them into the vehicle, while the heavier suspect acted as a look-out.

Lufkin Police handed the case off to the Department of Public Safety in October. Walmart loss prevention later told authorities that a group of suspects had been arrested in Natchitoches, La., for the same type of thefts. Natchitoches Police then identified the suspects in the video Nathan B. Rachal and Triggs, the heavier suspect.

DPS obtained a warrant for Triggs' arrest Feb. 7, 2012. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Wednesday, where he is being held without bond, as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

