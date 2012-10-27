Fredonia Hill Rotary Club and CPS host party to find families for kids eligible for adoption

November is National Adoption Monthand organizations in Nacogdoches are doing their part in helping kids in needfind homes.

26 families gathered at the New HopeCongregational Methodist Church in Nacogdoches to spend time with 32 childrenin need of a home.

"The idea is we get the familiestogether and let them play with and see children that are available to see ifthere is someone they'd be interested in adopting," said Ginny Judson,Permanency Practitioner.

The Fredonia Hill Rotary Club partnered withChild Protective Services to host the county's first adoption matching event.

CPS permanency practitioner Ginny Judson says many of the children don'thave biological families that can take care of them and this is an opportunityfor families looking to adopt to get to know the children.

"They can come out and throw aball around or hangout with a kid and see that exciting personality and thatzest for life and the potential that they have, they might get a better idea ifwhether that child will fit into that family," said Judson.

Rotary clubs across Texas are hosting similaradoption matching events and officials are hoping Saturday's party will helpadopting parents find the right addition to their family.

"They've had really good successabout 70- 80 percent of the children have been adopted when they've had thesekinds of parties so this is a way to facilitate that meeting, that relationshipthat contact," said Claire Robbins, Fredonia Rotary Club, President.

Officials say finding families for thesechildren will give their lives a positive direction.

"When they age out of foster care theyhave very high rates of homelessness, they have very high rates of imprisonmentand drug use because they just don't have anyone to turn to. A home iscritical, we believe in CPS that a child deserves a life-long connection to afamily," said Judson.

