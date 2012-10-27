Lufkin woman arrested for allegedly cutting sister with a knife

A Lufkin woman was arrested Friday night after allegedly cutting her sister with a knife.

According to the Lufkin Police Report officers responded to a disturbance on the 700 Block of Ethel St.

According to the report Brenda Hernandez, 17 cut her sister with a knife. Officers say Hernandez was angry at her father who wouldn't let her go to a Halloween party. Officers say that's when Hernandez went into the kitchen and got the knife.

According to the report her sister was trying to take the knife away when her hand was cut. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez was arrested for aggravated assault.

