Nacogdoches man arrested after assaulting a police officer

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday night after assaulting a police officer.

According to the report Nacogdoches Police Officer responded to a disturbance call on North St.

Officers were informed that Benjamin Fort, 26, was intoxicated and attempting to attack people.

Officers were able to detain him and give him a sobriety test, the test confirmed he was intoxicated.

As officers attempted to handcuff him, Fort ran away, one officer ran after him and tackled him to the ground. Fort ended up on top of the officer and struck him in the head with his fist.

The officer sustained a minor head injury.

Fort was arrested for public intoxication, evading and resisting arrest and assault of a public servant.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.