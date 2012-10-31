Diboll woman gets probation in fire-throwing incident

A Diboll woman who assisted another woman in throwing fire into a residence in 2011 pleaded guilty to the crime Wednesday, accepting a probation sentence.

Krystal Cook, 21, entered the plea in Judge Barry Bryan's courtroom. She will serve a 10-year probated sentence.

Diboll Police arrested Cook in December 2011 after they learned she acted as the lookout person for another person, who lit a bottle filled with flammable liquid and threw it through a resident's home window on the 1500 block of Hendricks Street.

