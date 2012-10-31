Lufkin Daily News gets historical marker

The Texas Historical Commission has honored The Lufkin Daily News with a historical marker.

The 105-year-old media outlet received the honor during a reception Wednesday afternoon.

The newspaper partnered with the Angelina County Historical Society to file for an application for the marker.

"We're proud to be one of the oldest continuing businesses operating in Angelina County," said Publisher Greg Shrader. "We feel Like we provide an important bridge to the past, present and the future in the work we do.""

