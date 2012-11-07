Brother’s Keeper motorcycle ministry hosting toy run to replace stolen toys

Brother's Keeper motorcycle ministry hosting toyrun to replace stolen toys

November has just begun and presents arealready sitting under the Christmas tree at Second Blessings Thrift Store.

"They're for kids for Christmaskids around here who don't have nothing so we thought we could give themsomething," Steven Coble, Volunteer, Second Blessings.

Every year Second Blessings collectstoys to give to children in need during the Christmas season but just a monthago the store had no toys to give away.

Volunteers say they begin collectingtoys at the beginning of the year, last month all of them were stolen.

"The people that come, they madethree trips in the same night loaded the truck up, we got some of the toys backbut not all of them," said Coble.

Throughout the year the store reaches out tohelp families in need and contributes to local non-profit organizations. Intheir time of need Cycle Heaven and the Brother's Keeper Church Motorcycle Ministryoffered their support and are hosting a toy run this weekend to help replace thelost toys.

"Our motorcycle ministry isreally geared towards helping children not only at Christmas but throughout theyear," said Scott Wilcox, Leader, BKC Motorcycle Ministry.

"It was a burden that the toyswere stolen but it makes us feel better that people like cycle heaven can reachout and help us," said Cable.

Cycle Heaven owner Scott Wilcox saysthis is the first of many toy runs this holiday season. He hopes this first runwill grab the community's attention and encourage people to give back.

"We're tough in the fact that westand for what we believe and we believe Jesus Christ is our Lord and Saviorand we want to put that out into the community," said Wilcox.

Cars and motorcycles are welcome tomeet at Brother's Keeper Church at 11a.m. on Saturday. The toy run to Second Blessingswill start at noon.

Last month the Huntington Police Departmentarrested the three adults who were involved with stealing the toys.

The Brother's Keeper MotorcycleMinistry will have a second toy run in December, to benefit Buckner Family Place.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. Allrights reserved.