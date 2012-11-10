Man dies from injuries in 4-wheeler accident in Tyler Co

A New Caney man is dead after running into a tree on his four- wheeler Thursday morning.

According to the DPS report, Thursday morning Michael Nichols, 53, was traveling northbound on Hubert Cemetery Road, 15 miles west of Woodville.

According the report Nichols was driving a 2006 Honda ATV. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Nichols was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Conroe Regional Medical center, Nichols was pronounced dead by Dr. Ashford at 7:30 Thursday night.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Flowers, the next of kin has been notified.

