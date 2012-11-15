"Bubba-Rex" goes on exhibit at Lufkin's Naranjo Museum of Natural History

The Naranjo Museum of Natural History in Lufkingot a new addition this week. A brand-new T-Rex stands in the center of themuseum.

"The T-Rex addsa whole new dimension to the museum," Dr. Neal Naranjo, the CEO of the NaranjoMuseum of Natural History, said. "First of all, he's a predator, and he's acarnivore, and most of the dinosaurs that we've found have been planteaters."

Workers spent all dayTuesday piecing the model together. The replica was found in South Dakota, andmuseum officials say the T-Rex adds an extra dimension to the museum.

The museum decided toname him "Bubba-Rex" in honor of his new Southern home.

Naranjo said that themuseum be bringing in additional models and exhibits in the upcoming weeks.

The Naranjo Museum ofNatural History held its grand opening in September. In addition to the newestexhibit, "Bubba-Rex," the museum also features exhibits of fossils of ahadrosaur and prehistoric cave bears. Other exhibits and displays focus onadditional pre-historic dinosaurs, ancient civilizations, and science.

The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. During thanksgiving weekendthey will have tours every hour for out of town guests.

For more informationon the Naranjo Museum of Natural History, visit its Web site at www.naranjomuseum.org.

