Lufkin movie goers flock to late-night premieres of the final Twilight movie

Lufkin Twilightfans couldn't wait until sunrise to watch the final installment of the saga.

BreakingDawn Part Two opens Friday but one Lufkin theater was packed Thursday nightwith fans ready to see how it all ends.

In November four years ago a love storybetween a teenage girl and a vampire captivated a generation.

"They're so good and they're addicting,"said Jaycee McCaa, Twilight fan.

And the Twilight phenomenon hasn't sloweddown since.

"It's the love story, team Edward," saidTashina Scott, Twilight fan.

Devout Twilight fans in Lufkin linedup as early as noon to watch their favorite saga come to an end."

"It's bittersweet I'm happy tosee it ending, they say its going to be a little different from the book butI'm really sad about it," said Scott.

Whether they're rooting for teamEdward or team Jacob, Twilight fans say there is something for everyone.

"It's like that Pepsi commercial,‘romaction', little romance a little action," said Caleb Hendrick,Twilight fan.

For some the Breaking Dawn Part Twomidnight premiere marks the end of a favorite tradition.

We always came here since the firstone me and her and both our moms so we both went off to college, she's asophomore and I'm a freshman and we both came back because we didn't want tobreak tradition," said Madison Summers, Twilight fan.

Much of movie's buzz is about Edwardand Bella's new role as parents.

"It's going to be very intense, Iguess you could say and the people that have been trying to destroy them thelast couple movies they are going to try to take the baby," said RineshiaWilliams, Twilight fan.

Despite an era coming to an end, fans leftpleased with the movie's epic ending.

"It was fantastic I wanted tocry, its going to surprise you, its not what you expect," said AshleyTidwell, Twilight fan.

