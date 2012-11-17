Volunteers hoping to feed thousands in Lufkin Community Food Drive

Saturday morning over 350 volunteersgathered to deliver boxes of food in the Lufkin Community Food Drive.

"There is such a great need inthis community, not only for people to come together to help serve but thosewho are receiving," said Rev. Bettie Kennedy, Food Drive Coordinator

Food drive officials say they aren'tjust delivering Thanksgiving meals to those in need, they also want deliver amessage of hope.

"It just makes you stand in aweof His glory," said Kennedy.

The community food drive has been atradition since 1982 and Saturday they hope to serve 1,600 families."

Reverend Bettie Kennedy says todayorganizations and churches from around the community volunteer but the event'sroots stemmed from two boxes of food.

"I was pasturing a church calledCollins Chapel CME Church and I said to the members bring enough food nextSunday that we might give one box to a family, they brought enough food for twoboxes," said Kennedy.

Volunteers start the day by going downan assembly line to fill boxes and then load them into cars to be delivered.

Officials say that they'll reachfamilies in Angelina County and neighboring cities such as Nacogdoches and Corrigan.

"It brings the communitytogether, it brings everyone together from different races, different colors,different creeds," said Walter Pride, Sons of Solomon.

With over 5000 people fed this thanksgiving, ReverendKennedy and volunteers are just happy to do their part.

"As a person I could not havedone this it had to be the Lord," said Kennedy.

