Lufkin City officials meet with N. Lufkin community about recent arsons

Saturday city and law enforcement officials met with the North Lufkin community to answer questions about the investigation and what they can do to help.

The city is hoping to coordinate with residents to start a Community Watch Program.

Officials hope with residents more alert they can report a fire immediately or report suspicious activity.

"The unfortunate situation that took place as far as fires are concerned, one positive that may come from that is the community coming together and forming the neighborhood watch program," said Steve McCool, Fire Marshal, City of Lufkin.

Anyone with information concerning these fires or the identity of the person(s) responsible for setting the fires can provide information anonymously by calling crime stoppers of Lufkin at (936) 639-tips or by submitting an anonymous tip at WWW.LUFKINCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Stories:

Firefighters respond to 3rd day of suspected arsons in N. Lufkin