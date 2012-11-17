Crockett 12-year old killed in auto-pedestrian accident

A 12-year old died Friday at 4:45 p.m. after being struck by a vehicle in Houston County.

According to the DPS report, Ashley, Mahanay of Crockett was traveling westbound on FM 132 when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

According to the report Wanda Saliagas of Crockett, was the driver that struck the child, the report says Saliagas's vision was temporarily impaired by sunlight.

Mahanay was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Ronnie Jordan.

The next of kin has been notified.

