1 killed, 2 injured in Jasper Co. collision

A Jasper woman is dead after a two vehicle collision Fridaymorning.

According to the report, Troy Phillips, of Evergreen,Louisiana was driving a 1999 Freight Liner northbound on State Highway 62.

According to the report Sherry Meadows, 49 of Jasper wasdriving a 2004 Toyota SUV southbound. The reports says Meadows entered thenorthbound lane, striking Phillips's head-on.

Meadows was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. at St. Elizabeth'sHospital in Beaumont.

Phillips and his passenger, Dontez Jones, 17, are in stablecondition with internal injuries.

