Pines Theater screening Christmas classics Sundays in December

The newly renovated Pines Theater in downtownLufkin opens to the public December 1st.

Every Sunday in December leading up to Christmas,the theater will screen classic holiday movies for five dollar admission.

Along with movies eachweek there will be different events such as a tacky sweater contest, free milkand cookies and photos with Santa. The theater's renovation started in 2009 asa part of the downtown Lufkin restoration project.

For season tickets andconcert dates visit www.thepineslufkin.com.

