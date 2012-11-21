Festival of Trees set to begin the day after Thanksgiving

A 19- year-old tradition continues inLufkin as hundreds of trees are display in the Museum of East Texas.

105 trees will be ondisplay the day after Thanksgiving.

Each tree is sponsored bya local individual or corporation, members of the public, the Museum Guild andlocal designers worked together to decorate the trees.

The trees featured themesfrom Monopoly, wine and even Popeye's Chicken.

"The people have achance to be able to see all different kinds of decoration, they have theopportunity to be able to take family pictures and it's free so it's somethinggreat to do during the holiday," said Susan Belasco, President, and MuseumGuild.

Proceeds from the Festivalof Trees will go to summer art camp scholarships.

The trees will be on display through January 1st.

During December the Museum of East Texas willbe open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

