Lufkin Rotary Hosting 56th Annual Waffle Bake

A 56-year traditioncontinues in Lufkin. The Lufkin Rotary Club is hosting their 56thAnnual Waffle Bake

This Wednesday and Thursdaywill be filled with homemade waffles and live entertainment.

Rotarians say the money raised from the eventwill provide scholarships for Angelina County high school students, benefit theEllen Trout Zoo and the Rotary Foundation. Last year more than 10,000 waffleswere sold and club members are hoping for an even bigger turn out this year.



"Its a great cause,its a good family entertainment. We'll have entertainment each night, we havechoirs and singing groups as well as interacting with people from the communityits a good bonding experience and it gets you ready for Christmas," saidApril Sebesta ,Rotary Club Member.

The waffle bake starts Wednesdayat 5:30 p.m. at the Angelina College cafeteria and ends 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make it Wednesday night, thebake will continue Thursday night at the same hours.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. Allrights reserved