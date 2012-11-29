Lufkin man found guilty of sexually assaulting 14-yr-old girl

It only took jurors in an Angelina County courtroom 10 minutes to issue a guilty verdict in the case of the Lufkin man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Feb. 16 after he had her drink and smoke drugs with him.

Albert Charles Haley was on trial in the 217th Judicial District Court for two counts of sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony. He is still being held in the Angelina County Jail, and his other charges include a parole warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of property between $500 and $1,500. Collectively, his bond has been set at $31,500.

Jurors will make a decision on Haley's sentencing Friday.



During the second day of testimony in the jury trial jurors heard testimony from a Lufkin Middle School teacher, a sexual assault nurse examiner, and a toxicologist.

Lufkin Police officers arrested Haley outside a house in the 800 block of South First Street in April. According to the arrest affidavit, the girl, who is now 15, told counselors at Harold's House, a victim's advocacy, that Haley performed two sexual acts on her when she was 14.

The night of the alleged assault, the victim's younger sister was at a Valentine's Day dance. Middle School Teacher Latesa Green confirmed that the dance was on the 16th and lasted from 6-8 p.m.

Yesterday the victim's sister testified that when she returned home from the dance her sister wasn't acting like herself.

"She just stared into space and went to bed early," the victim's sister said.

Sexual assault nurse examiner Valeria Murphy testified that she examined the victim on April 25th. Murphy described to jurors how she examines victims from head to toe. The sexual assault nurse examiner said that during the vaginal exam process she didn't find any sign of trauma. Murphy told jurors they only collect forensic evidence within 96 hours of the assault.

Clinical And Forensic toxicologist Ernest Lykissa tested the victim's hair to see if there had been any drugs in her system. Lykissa testified the results were negative, but that over a period of time the evidence can diminish.The toxicologist told jurors that even though the test came back negative the victim could have still been exposed to drugs.

