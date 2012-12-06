Lufkin man arrested for child endangerment gets 2 yrs probation

A 21-year-old Lufkin man who was arrested for child endangerment received two years of deferred probation during a plea hearing in the 217th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Antonio Cordero's original charge was reduced to evading arrest, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The deferred probation means that if Cordero stays out of trouble for two years, the evading charge will no longer be on his record.

According to a police report, a Lufkin police officer was responding to a call early in the morning of Sept. 9, 2011 when he was almost hit by a reckless driver in a gray Ford Mustang which was going approximately 70 to 80 miles per hour.

After the Lufkin Police officer quickly turned around to catch the car, he saw the Mustang turn off of First Street onto Conn Street at such a high rate of speed that it slid sideways and almost ran into a large ditch, according to the report.

The car continued on Conn Street, and the officer caught up to it as it turned onto Denman Avenue. It stopped in a parking lot of the 300 block of East Denman Avenue. When the officer approached the car, he saw a two-year-old child in the back seat without a child safety seat or a seat belt.

Codero was arrested at the scene and charged with child endangerment and no driver's license.

The suspect's wife, who was also in the car, told the LPD officer that Cordero was actually trying to get away from the officer. The officer noticed a traffic citation inside the car for no driver's license and unrestrained child that was issued to Cordero in June 2011.

Later that day, Cordero was released from the Angelina County Jail after he posted the $5,000 bond.

