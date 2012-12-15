Toys for Tots volunteers host first benefit concert

A rainy morning could keep the Angelina County community from giving.

"Nothing stops the Marine Corps mission and our mission is to put smiles on the faces of children at Christmas," said Brian Crews, Toys for Tots Coordinator, Angelina County.

With a mission like Toys for Tots the Angelina County Marine Corps Volunteers wouldn't let rain dampen their efforts.

"There's no excuse for its for people to come out and enjoy this, the festivities that are going on and to give back to the community and help those less fortunate," said Kevin Black, Central Volunteer Fire Department.

Saturday morning Toys for Tots volunteers filled the Lufkin Wal-mart parking lot for their final fundraiser before distributing toys for children in need.

Coordinator Brian Crews says this year there was a 28 percent increase in need for toys in the county, he's hoping Saturday's benefit concert will draw attention to the Toys for Tots campaign and get more people involved.

"We've got bands from all over the state, we've got rock bands, country bands, we've got solo acts, we've got some really neat stuff going on," said Crews.

So far volunteers have collected about 3,000 toys and $3,500 to benefit local children.

Volunteers say its an opportunity to let children they are loved and ensure they have the Christmas they deserve.

"When you give a child who is needy a new unwrapped present it lets them know and motivated them to become the best they can be," said Crews.

"It's a great thing to help support the families that their kids will not get toys for Christmas," said Black.

Because that's what the Christmas season is all about, giving, and knowing you put a smile on a child's face.

Volunteers will begin toy distribution Sunday and it will continue throughout the week.

