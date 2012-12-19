Lufkin senior citizens make joyful noise with kitchen utensils

Spoons, pots and pans: items you would find in an everyday kitchen are being used to make a joyful noise this holiday season at Pinecrest Community Center.



"It's very amusing and it's very creative, people have gotten very creative with their instruments ad every year there is something new," said pianist Eloise Richardson.



Twenty-two members of the Pinecrest Community Center kitchen band have been preparing their instruments since September for their annual Christmas performance.



"I just like to be part of the group, we all like to be part of the group," Richardson said.



The band started with a horn made from PVC pipes six years ago.



"You don't have to have a musical background," director Judy Kocar said. "We don't audition people. It's washboards, kazoo,coffee cans and bells."



It was standing room only at Wednesday's concert. Using their utensils, the band performed classics such as "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas", jingle bell rock" and their favorite, "the twelve days of Christmas" .



Kocar said the kitchen band concert is not only exciting for the community, but it's a major moment for the band members.



"It gives them something to look forward to and it gives them a big uplift when they are part of the band," Kocar said.



And the opportunity to spread a little holiday cheer is what Christmas is all about.



"You feel like you are making somebody else happy," Richardson said.

