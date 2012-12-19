Lufkin health officials say it’s not too late to get shot

Flu season began inOctober but Lufkin health officials say its not too late to get a flu shot

In the months of December,January and February doctors see an increase in flu activity in Texas.

Health officials say it's important for youngchildren and the elderly to get a flu shot because they are most susceptible tothe virus.

"Flu shots are thevery best way to prevent the flu, it's not too late to get it, it takes abouttwo weeks for the total benefit of the shot to be active in your body,"said Doris Weatherford, RN,MSN, CDE, Director of Infection Control, WoodlandHeights.

Health officials say flu shots are readilyavailable are local pharmacies and your doctor's office.

