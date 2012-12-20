No refusal period begins Friday

The no refusal period for the holiday season starts Friday and law enforcement officials are encouraging holiday travelers to take caution while on the road.

The enforcement period will last from the 21st to January 1st.

Last year during this period in Texas law enforcement made11,000 DWI arrests and gave 15,000 speeding citations.

"If another motorist observes something they feel may indicate some intoxication on someone else's behalf you can always call 9-1-1 if you're in your local area make contact with local law enforcement," said David Hendry, DPS Spokesperson.

Law enforcement will focus patrols in areas most related to DWI crashes.

Officials say don't drink and drive and to eliminate texting and all other distractions while on the road.

