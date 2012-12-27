Fireworks stand owner encouraging safety during New Year's

As the New Year approaches fireworks sales in East Texas are booming.

Fireworks stand owners say mid-December is when the demand for Cherry bombs, Bottle Rockets, Black Cats and other fireworks increases.

They encourage their customers to enjoy the holiday safely by following label instructions on how to properly use fireworks. Avoid using fireworks around buildings or any flammable debris.

"Be sure you always have a bucket of water handy to put the fireworks out, in high winds or anything try not to do a lot of ariel stuff and just be safe," said Kevin Black, Discount Fireworks.

It's also important to check for burn bans and firework restrictions, fireworks are banned inside Lufkin and Nacogdoches city limits.

