Good food, live music on tap in Lufkin, Nacogdoches for New Year's Eve

Next week, we'll say farewell to 2012 and welcome in a new year. You don't have to go out of town to find a New Year's Eve celebration.

East Texas News found out where some of the best parties will be and share how you can ring in the new year. Balloon drops, live entertainment, champagne toasts, and even cups of coffee are available around the Pineywoods on New Year's Eve.

The last day of 2012 lands on a Monday, but the City of Nacogdoches has enough entertainment to keep you busy well into the new year.

"Around Nacogdoches you could just party hop all around town," Kelly Daniel, the membership and marketing director for the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, said. "Our town offers a lot of different options for different tastes."

Banita Creek Hall and Lugnutz both have concerts that night, and the Hotel Fredonia is also hosting their annual New Year's Eve party, featuring "the Signature Band" from Dallas, a four course meal, and a balloon drop.

Hotel officials say New Year's Eve at the Fredonia gives the community a little taste of city life.

"It brings that Dallas, Houston, big city feel to a smaller city such as Nacogdoches," Erica Estrada, Hotel Fredonia's director of sales and entertainment, said.

Nacogdoches isn't the only place you'll find live entertainment. Lufkin is getting the party started a little early this year.

"This allows us to have a party at a time when most people will want to get out and enjoy things because it's the weekend," Lin Lentz, the general manager of the Crown Colony Country Club, said.

The Crown Colony Country Club is hosting their annual holiday party this Saturday, and the club will serve dinner. In addition, Houston band "the Grateful Geezers" will perform.

"It could be a lot of fun for everybody," Lentz said.

Lufkin's Standpipe coffee house is known for having live music, and New Year's Eve will be no different. Social Bliss will perform in an atmosphere fit for the entire family.

So before you start working on your resolutions, make plans for a New Year's Eve you won't forget

For more information on ticket prices, visit these links. The Standpipe New Year's Eve celebration is free.

http://www.banitacreekhall.com/

http://www.hotelfredonia.com/nacogdoches-new-years-eve.php

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Lugnutz-Sports-Bar-and-Grill/116032425158703

