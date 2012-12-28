Angelina Co. Sheriff Elect responds to N. Y. gun map

This is the map that is getting so much attention you can zoom in on the red dots that identify what residents are licensed to own revolvers and pistols.

The information was legally obtained because those permits are public record.

But Angelina County Sheriff Elect Greg Sanches says some information should be kept private.

"Owning a gun is a constitutional right and I believe it's a freedom and its nobody else's business," said Sanches.

Sanches says posting the map was irresponsible and hopes its not a trend that continues.

"Law enforcement always treats everybody like they have a gun anyway because we live in Texas and we're hunters and sportsman," said Sanches.

Sanches says the map could do more harm than good.

"What the map also does it puts people who don't own a guns it puts them in danger," said Sanches.

"I don't think its helpful because I don't think criminals would have a permit anyway," said Kevin McGee, Lufkin Resident.

But Sanches believes the locations of guns aren't the issue and people have to change for the violence to stop.

"People are going to think of different ways to harm somebody and its not the gun that causes the problem it's the person behind the gun that causes the problem," said Sanches.

The Journal News said it was acting in the interests of the public's right to know.

They said sharing information about gun permits in their area was important in the aftermath of the Newtown shootings.

