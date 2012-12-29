Lufkin man arrested while walking naked through the street

A Lufkin man was arrested after police foundhim walking naked in the roadway.

According to the police report a witnessreported a man walking naked in the street.

Lufkin Police responded to the 1300 Block ofEllis Ave. where they found Mark Jerome Pool walking down the road wearingnothing but his shoes.

Officers determined that Pool was intoxicatedand he was arrested for public intoxication.

