Forest Service offers safety tips for New Year’s celebrations

Business is booming for fireworksstands across East Texas as many prepare to celebrate the last day of 2012.

But Texas A&M Forest Serviceofficials say its important to take precautions to ring in the new year safely.

"We've had a lot of rain latelyand its good timing so we can go out and enjoy fireworks but I'd still becareful because we still have a drought going on," said Jan Amen, TXA&M Forest Service.

Officials say the recent weather cangive many a false sense of security and its important to shoot fireworks in aclear area.

"We have a lot of leaves on the ground,they're not necessarily dry but they could be in pile that's dry," saidAmen.

Forest Service Prevention Officer Jan Amensays accidents are avoidable when you know what you're doing.

"Even though you've done thesefireworks over and over again it's a good idea to read the instructions,"said Amen.

Kevin Black has been selling fireworks for sixyears and say even something as simple as sparklers can be potentiallydangerous so be prepared for anything.

"Just be sure you always have abucket of water handy to put fireworks out in," said Black.

Structures can be put at risk during fireworkseason and black suggests staying away from any buildings.

"High winds or anything try not to do alot of aerial stuff and just be safe," said Black.

Safety officials say taking these precautionswill keep your celebrations just as bright and a little safer. It's also importantto check for burn bans and firework restrictions, fireworks are banned inside bothLufkin and Nacogdoches city limits.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.