Diboll veteran remembers military hero

This week the nation said goodbye toone of its most celebrated military heroes.

Retired General Norman Schwarzkopfdied Thursday; Schwarzkopf oversaw U.S. Forces after Iraq invaded Kuwait in1990.

To troops he was known as "Stormin Norman" andone East Texas veteran calls him a troop general and said he made it a point totalk to his troops.

"He was a good ole boy and took care ofthe troops, he left a great legacy for future leaders in our armed services,how he led, especially the troops in Iraq," said Jeff Cannon, Air ForceDisabled Veteran,

Schwarzkopf died fromcomplications related to pneumonia in Tampa, Florida.

He is survived by his wifeBrenda, two daughters and a son.

