Angelina Co. officials sworn into office

Tuesday morning Angelina County andNacogdoches County officials were sworn into their offices.

Newly elected Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches and county constables weresworn in just after midnight.

More than200 people came out to ring in the New Year with the newly elected officials.

Sanchessays he wants to be the people's sheriff, someone they can depend on.

"Leadership,Professionalism and that we take our job seriously, that we care about folksand that we are there to protect them, we are the protection for the people,"said Sanches.

NacogdochesCounty Sheriff Jason Bridges was also sworn in at midnight.

