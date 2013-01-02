Jasper Co. family calls gift a 'miracle'

Brookeland residents Steven and Pat Hebert welcomed in the New Year with a new home for their three grandchildren.

"It's a miracle its totally a miracle for us," said Pat Hebert.

The Hebert's were recently granted custody of the children and the five of them lived in an aluminum trailer, where the children slept on the floor.

The children's bus driver Roxanne Coleman says seeing the kids' home prompted her to want to help.

"These kids can tell you when they're on my bus they're my kids," said Coleman.

Coleman said she reached out to the community for support and local churches, friends and businesses pitched in to give the family a home by Christmas.

Volunteer Sylvia Zerangue says donating the trailer was an easy decision because it meant improving the lives of three children in need.

"I stepped into my house and I said thank you Lord, knowing that they were sleeping in there on the floor," said Zerangue.

Coleman says the effort to get the Hebert's a new trailer took about three weeks but the giving didn't stop there.

"Clothes coming in, food coming in and shortly after that we started getting Christmas presents," said Steven Herbert.

The Hebert's say the gesture was completely unexpected and has changed their life.

"We got a place to eat, cook, sleep, warm and its loving in there," said Pat.

"It just went from meager existence to living like kings to us," said Hebert.

Coleman says picking up the children from their new house is a moment she'll never forget

"When they walked out to catch my bus they were happy as gold," said Coleman.

And that was the greatest gift of all.

