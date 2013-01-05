Opportunities for entertainment expanding in Lufkin

The streets of downtown Lufkin shine a little brighter since the reopening of the Pines Theater.

During the holiday season the theater showed classic movies and next week will be the start of the 'Pines Presents' series.

"Everything from Broadway singers to wonderful international musicians, it's just a little bit of everything in between," said Tara Watson Watkins, Executive Director, Lufkin CVB.

The nine show series kicks off with singer Jennifer Holiday.

Watkins said that the theater is drawing a national audience and drawing attention to the City of Lufkin.

"People from all across the nation are coming to see the artists that they love and appreciate," said Watkins.

But The Pines isn't the only place to find a good show in Lufkin, the Angelina Arts Alliance is kicking off the new year with a ballet performance of 'Moulin Rouge.'

"We're known for the diversity and we have a huge audience in Lufkin of varying tastes and varying needs and likes," said Rick Schiller, Executive Director, Angelina Arts Alliance.

Schiller said throughout their season audiences can expect a variety of entertainment and the opening of the Pines only expands the opportunity for arts in the community.

"I think we'll be complementing each other, The Pines is a very pleasing intimate space for that kind of performance," said Schiller.

"Even though we're a small community we have so much to offer and I think its just a great way for our children that are here in Angelina County to be raised and brought up in the arts," said Watkins.

Along with the concert series The Pines Theater will show classics movies monthly on the weekends.

For ticket information visit, http://www.angelinaarts.org/ and http://www.visitlufkin.com/

