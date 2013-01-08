Pregnancy Help Center hosting Babypalooza to benefit expecting families

Expectant mother Amanezer Mayorgaspent Tuesday morning looking through baby clothes, diapers and formulas,preparing for the arrival of her son.

"All the necessary things I wouldneed for my child's birth next month," said Mayorga.

Everything a new parent could need,all available at the resource room in the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin.

The resource room provides familieswith the basic needs for their newborns and toddlers.

Moms and dads are given theopportunity to shop using vouchers they earn from going to parenting classes atthe center.

To keep the shelves fully stocked thePregnancy Help Center is hosting Babypalooza, a Texas sized baby shower thatthe entire community can participate in.

"This not only helps them providefor the basic needs of their families but it also helps them learn how tobecome the best parents that they can," said Paula Havard.

This is Mayorga's first visit to theresource room and she says parenting classes make her feel prepared for herbaby and shopping here eases the financial burden.

"I love it, I get great help, I'ma single mother so I need all the help I can get," said Mayorga.

Pregnancy Help Center officials saythe Babypalooza is a celebration of life that will help other parents like Mayorga.And the community's involvement brings joy to the parenting journey.

"Men and women are fulfilling theneeds that they have from a material stand point but to know we have met theirneeds spiritually, emotionally and educationally by helping them be the bestparent they can be," said Havard.

Each donation the center receives providestoday's help for tomorrow's hope.

Babypalooza kicks off January 14th and lastuntil February 17th.

Collection sites are still needed, tofind out how you can help call The Pregnancy Help Center 936-632-9292.

