Health officials say keeping New Year’s resolutions can save money

Many start the New Year with the intention ofimproving their health, vowing to lose weight, quit smoking or even cuttingback on alcohol.

Studies show that one in threeresolutions won't make it past the first month but those resolutions can have amajor impact on your bank account.

"It definitely effects the bottomline the healthier that you are," said Amy McLeod, Registered Dietician,Brookshire Bros.

According to a study from ehealthinsurance.comsmokers pay 14 percent higher health insurance premiums than non smokers andthat's only the beginning of extra costs.

"It costs about 1,780 dollars tosmoke one pack of cigarettes everyday and we all know people that do that,"said McLeod.

Health officials say that excessivealcohol intake is associated with several types of cancer.

ADAC Executive Director Phyllis Grandgeorgesays that cutting back on alcohol can reduce hospital visits and possibletreatment.

"Alcohol affects all the majororgans in the body, from brain to kidneys, to the heart," said Grandgeorge.

The annual costs of being obese are$4,879 for an obese woman and $2,646 for an obese man.

Studies show that those who are obeseare absent from work more often and lose money due to lost wages and havehigher life insurance costs.

"The main one though is that theyhave higher medical costs because they have different things that are going onbecause of the obesity," said McLeod.

Though we are only nine days into theyear health officials say the possible savings should be extra motivation toreach health goals in 2013.

"If we can improve our health by cuttingback on smoking and reducing our weight we are going to be healthier individualsand its going to cost us less," said McLeod.

