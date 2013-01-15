Lufkin PD following leads on attempted arson at washateria

Investigators are narrowing down their search for suspects involved in an attempted arson at a laundromat early Saturday.

According to LPD spokesperson J. B. Smith, Crime Stoppers of Lufkin received numerous anonymous tips, identifying the four suspects in the arson incident at R&R Washateria.

Investigators are working to verify the anonymously-provided information, once all the information has been verified they will obtain arrest warrants. Smith says because at least one of the identified suspects is a juvenile, the names of all suspects will be withheld.

Police arrested Luis Alberto Ramirez, of Lufkin, on Tuesday, on a charge of arson. Jail records show the offense date listed on Saturday, the same day of the washateria arson. Ramirez posted a $20,000 bail.



Surveillance video shows four men inside R&R Washateria, located at 1318 Paul Ave., at 4:22 a.m. Saturday. It shows them trying to break into a vending machine, slamming laundry machine doors and attempting to start fires. One of them later tries to kick down a window but is unsuccessful after several attempts. He then tries to break it with a chair but is still unsuccessful. Finally, someone managed to break it from the outside.

Another clip shows two of the men trying to start a fire. First, they spray lighter fluid by a door and throw a match on it. But the fire only burned the fluid then went out on the concrete floor. They then try to light a match and drop it on the ground and then spray fluid on it. However, the fluid only extinguished the match.

The men finally manage to start a fire in the corner of one room and leave. About an hour later, a firefighter in the area sees the smoke and goes in and extinguishes it before it can spread.

The video shows the suspects are white or Hispanic men.

One suspect wore a black jacket, tan shorts, white tennis shorts with black ankle socks, and a black baseball hat with a white "A" on its front and a tan bill. This suspect used a baseball bat in a failed attempt to burglarize a vending machine. Another suspect wore a white, long-sleeve shirt, denim shorts, and black tennis shoes. One of these two suspects broke windows at the front of the building. A third suspect wore a white, short-sleeve T-shirt, light-colored pants, white tennis shoes, and a white watch or bracelet on his left wrist. The final suspect visible in the videos wore a white T-shirt with a graphic print covering its front, dark pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Lufkin at 936-639-TIPS.

